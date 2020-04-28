Google Nest Hub Max falls to one of its best prices yet at $175 (Save 24%)

Verizon is currently offering the Google Nest Hub Max for $174.97 shipped when adding these two filler items to your cart. Price reflected at checkout. Typically selling for $229 like you’ll find at B&H and directly from Google, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $14, and is one of the lowest prices to date. Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home and all the other things Google’s digital assistant is known for. A noteworthy feature called Face Match lets it stand out from the competition, packing facial recognition in order to offer personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the display, and more based on who’s around. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 565 customers and we “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Update 4/28 @ 12:13 PM: Target is offering the Google Home Smart Speaker for $49 shipped. However, RedCard holders save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $46.55. Also available at $50 from B&H, BuyDig, Dell, Staples, Google Store, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Buy Buy Baby. Normally $100, our last mention was $49 and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d rather bring home a smart display centered around Alexa over Assistant, Echo Show 8 will surely do the trick. Here you’ll be able to call up Amazon’s voice assistant on an 8-inch screen, yielding much of the same functionality as the Nest Hub Max, sans Face Match. It’ll only run you $100 right now, making it a more affordable option at that.

For more ways to expand your smart home, TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Pan and Tilt Camera will let you pull up security feeds on your new display at $50. Or if you want to control the lights, score three dimmable smart switches for $20 each.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

