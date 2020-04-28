Get two Wyze Cams with free cloud storage for $42.50 ($10 off)

- Apr. 28th 2020 9:38 am ET

Amazon offers a 2-pack of Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Security Cameras for $42.66 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $52 for this bundle. Today’s deal is right at the Amazon all-time low price historically. Wyze Cam is one of the most popular security accessories on the market today, blending features and affordability into one compact package. A few notable features include free cloud storage along with support for Alexa and Google Assistant. You’ll be able to count on 1080p feeds along with night vision and a built-in LED light that illuminates to nearly 30-feet away. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for motion tracking? Consider the Wyze Cam Pan for less than today’s featured deal. This model offers full-motion detection, which “follows movement within the camera’s field of view, as long as motion continues.” 14-day rolling cloud storage ensures that you won’t miss a moment of the action. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review for more.

For more security camera deals, check out yesterday’s sale on the TP-Link Kasa Spot at $50. That’s down $10 from the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time.

Wyze Cam features:

  • 1080P Full HD live stream direct to your smartphone day or night with night vision (up to 30 feet away). works with 2. 4GHz Wi-Fi networks (does not support 5GHz Wi-Fi)
  • Motion tagging technology detects and outlines motion in both live stream and playback video modes
  • Wyze Cam automatically records a 12-second Event Video when it detects motion or sounds. Videos are securely uploaded to the AWS cloud via end-to-end encryption and are accessible for 14 days — no subscription or monthly fees required.

