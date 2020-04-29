This 8-qt. multi-cooker with 12 meal presets is just $40 today (Reg. $89+)

- Apr. 29th 2020 1:39 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 8-Qt. Digital Multi-Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120 and currently going for $89 on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best we can find. With 12, one-touch cooking programs including slow cook, rice, chicken, and many others, this model remains one of the most capable and affordable options on the market. With an 8-quart capacity, it can feed the whole family from the dishwasher-safe, non-stick pot, while the locking-lid and stainless steel build round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Well, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another comparable multi-cooker for less than $40, no-name or otherwise. This Insignia 8-quart is easily one of the best options out there in the price range and is currently selling for the same amount as this very similar 6-quart variant. Your best bet for a 1-pot meal solution for less would be something like this Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker at $31.50. You clearly won’t get all the fancy preset cooking modes, nor is it quite as big, but it will feed the whole family in one go much like the lead deal.

Our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable kitchenware deals today including air fryers, waffle makers, kettles, and much more.

More on the Insignia 8-Qt. Digital Multi-Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

HP accessories sale

Insignia

