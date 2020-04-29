Save on Anker security cameras, Qi chargers, and more in today’s sale from $8

- Apr. 29th 2020 9:01 am ET

0

Anker’s back with a new sale today headlined by its eufy 2-camera security system at $249.99 shipped with promo code EUFYCAME. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve tracked on this bundle in the last 8-months. eufyCam E offers a budget-friendly approach to home security systems. Features include 365-day battery life with a 100% wire-free design. Thanks to an IP65-rated casing, it’s safe for weather of just about any kind. Best of all? Eufy includes a microSD card for storage, so you won’t have to pay an extra annual or monthly fee to backup your camera’s happenings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Hit the jump for additional top picks, smartphone accessories, and more.

Another standout is Anker’s -3in-1 Lightning, USB-C, and microUSB cable at $10.99 when promo code AK8436M4 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $18 price tag. With Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C connectivity, you’ll be able to connect your devices with a variety of ports. Great for travel and simplifying your everyday carry down to just one cable. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to check out this week’s other Anker sale with notable deals on the brand’s 2-in-1 Apple Watch charger and more.

eufyCam e features:

  • 365-day Battery Life: The 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (or 3 years in Standby Mode) per charge, indoors and out.
  • Full HD Surveillance: 1080p resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality both day and night.
  • No Monthly Fees: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (30s footage, 10 times per day per camera)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP accessories sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp