Save on Anker security cameras, Qi chargers, and more in today’s sale from $8

Anker’s back with a new sale today headlined by its eufy 2-camera security system at $249.99 shipped with promo code EUFYCAME. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve tracked on this bundle in the last 8-months. eufyCam E offers a budget-friendly approach to home security systems. Features include 365-day battery life with a 100% wire-free design. Thanks to an IP65-rated casing, it’s safe for weather of just about any kind. Best of all? Eufy includes a microSD card for storage, so you won’t have to pay an extra annual or monthly fee to backup your camera’s happenings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s -3in-1 Lightning, USB-C, and microUSB cable at $10.99 when promo code AK8436M4 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $18 price tag. With Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C connectivity, you’ll be able to connect your devices with a variety of ports. Great for travel and simplifying your everyday carry down to just one cable. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

eufyCam e features:

365-day Battery Life: The 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (or 3 years in Standby Mode) per charge, indoors and out.

Full HD Surveillance: 1080p resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality both day and night.

No Monthly Fees: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (30s footage, 10 times per day per camera)

