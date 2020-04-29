Apple’s 61W USB-C Power Adapter drops to $57 at Amazon (Reg. $69)

Amazon is offering the Apple 61W USB-C Power Adapter for $57.15 shipped. This adapter retails for $69 at Best Buy, offering up considerable savings while also coming within roughly $2 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. While there is no shortage of USB-C power bricks on the market, there are only a few made by Apple. This is one of them and it’s powerful enough to fully charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Air, or any iPad Pro. Even if you have a 15- or 16-inch MacBook Pro, this is a solid choice for juicing it back up, just bear in mind that it will be slower than what comes in the box.

Ditch Apple branding in favor of RAVPower to score a 61W Charger for $23. Not only does it sport a USB-C port, but also a USB-A output. It’s smart enough to divide the power up based on usage, allowing you to charge at 61W using USB-C only or to divvy it up as needed.

While we’re talking USB-C chargers, have you heard about AUKEY’s Omnia series? We first found out about them in January, but have since seen several debut, including the powerful 100W unit.

