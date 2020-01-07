AUKEY is back at it again with a fresh batch of MacBook, Nintendo Switch, and smartphone-friendly USB-C chargers at CES 2020. The new AUKEY Omnia Series is comprised of five new GaN chargers that continue the ongoing trend of shrinking power adapters. The smallest charger found in the lineup delivers 61W of power and the largest tops out at 100W. Continue reading to learn more.

AUKEY Omnia unleashes pocketable MacBook Pro chargers

When it comes to tech, companies often compete over, which can deliver the largest display, power bank, and more. Some products go head-to-head over how small they can be. These days, power adapters are a perfect example of this, and the AUKEY Omnia Series is pushing the industry forward.

At launch, the AUKEY Omnia Series will include five new GaN chargers. The list consists of a 61W, two 65W, and two 100W offerings. The reason for dual 65W and 100W solutions is that each shakes up what ports are included on the brick. For example, of the 65W power adapters, one includes USB-A and USB-C while the other goes all-in on the latter. Details are a bit light on how power is exactly juggled between the ports, but AUKEY’s Dynamic Detect technology likely plays a part.

“As the producer of the world’s smallest PD chargers, the Omnia Series is a natural next step in our line and one that delivers on our promise while creating a reliable, compact charging experience,” said Lu Haichuan, CEO of AUKEY.

Pricing and availability

While pricing details current allude us for each of the AUKEY Omnia Series power adapters, having a look at the company’s current lineup should help appropriately set expectations. Thankfully AUKEY is quite competitive, leading us to believe it will still deliver each of its new power adapters for much less than what Apple charges. Expect to see the AUKEY Omnia Series hit Amazon sometime during Spring 2020.

9to5Toys’ Take

While many new tech product categories can become mundane after quite a few releases, GaN power adapters have yet to bore me. Perhaps it’s the minimalist in me, but I do love seeing just how small essential products can be made. Of all five chargers in the AUKEY Omnia Series, the one which intrigues me most is the 100W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger.

With a form-factor that’s nearly identical to the Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter that came with my MacBook Air, I’ll definitely be mulling over an upgrade. Not only will I be able to top off my primary computer quicker, I’ll have a port left over for speedily charging a Nintendo Switch, iPad Pro, and many other devices lingering around the house.

