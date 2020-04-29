Save $60 on August’s Smart Lock with Connect Bridge at a new low of $100

- Apr. 29th 2020 8:26 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the August third-generation Smart Lock with Connect Bridge for $99.99 shipped. Typically selling for $160, today’s offer saves you 38% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this bundle is $16 under the price of the lock by itself. August’s third-generation smart lock is a great option for those just expanding their smart homes to bring the tech to the front door. Keyless entry allows you to unlock the door from your phone or check its status to make sure you really did lock the door at the end of the day. Throw in the bundled August Connect and you’ll benefit from Alexa and Assistant integration, away from home control, and more. Over 580 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

A notable addition to complete the package would be to use your savings on the August Smart Keypad. This accessory brings a number pad into the mix for entering pin codes for those times when digging a phone out of your pocket is inconvenient. It’ll only run you $50 at Amazon, meaning you’ll still make out for less than the featured bundle’s usual price. 

Swing by our Smart Home guide for even more discounts, including two Google Nest Hubs on sale from $90.

August third-generation Smart Lock features:

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Works with your existing single-cylinder deadbolt. Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys. Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.

August

