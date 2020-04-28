Score Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active at a low of $120 (33% off), more from $69

- Apr. 28th 2020 8:44 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm for $119.99 shipped. Typically selling for $180, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats our previous mention’s value by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Galaxy Watch Active sets out to make fitness tracking as effortless as possible with the ability to automatically monitor six types of workouts alongside heart rate, steps, and other stats. A 1.1-inch circular AMOLED display is at the center of the experience, which pairs with multiple-day battery life, iOS and Android compatibility, and a swim-ready design. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,000 customers. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Fit Smartwatch for $69 shipped. Down from $95, that saves you $27 and comes within cents of our previous mention for one of the best prices this year. With an AMOLED display, Galaxy Fit trades in the smartwatch design featured above for a more typical fitness tracker. It can go a full week per charge and touts heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that yesterday’s Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch deal is still live, which brings the price down to $119.50 and saves you $175 in the process. That’s on top of Fitbit Charge 3 at $100 and additional fitness tracker discounts from the brand starting at $70.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active features:

Reach fitness goals with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smart watch. Featuring advanced workout tracking, this smart watch helps optimize workouts and monitors your progress by tracking up to 40 exercises. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smart watch monitors your heart and sends real-time alerts in the event of irregular activity.

