Save up to 20% on Nanoleaf HomeKit Canvas and Rhythm lighting kits from $170

- Apr. 29th 2020 3:37 pm ET

Nanoleaf is currently taking up to 20% off a selection of its HomeKit smart lighting kits when code OPTINSIDE has been applied at checkout. Score free shipping across the board as well. Headlining is the Nanoleaf Rhythm 9-Panel Starter Kit for $170. Down from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer is $30 off the going rate, $10 under the competing Best Buy deal, and the best we’ve seen this year. HomeKit compatibility steals the show here, allowing you to command these lights with the rest of your Siri setup. The modular lights can also be rearranged into a variety of shapes, sync with music, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 480 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more top picks.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting sale highlights:

Expand your smart home to the porch with August’s Smart Lock bundled with a Connect Bridge for $100. We’re also seeing two of Google’s Nest Hubs from $90 alongside even more in our Smart Home Guide.

Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit features:

Interpret music visually with this Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smarter Kit. Its nine LED panels can make almost any shape imaginable, and the included upgrade module transforms music into color-changing light shows. This Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smarter Kit works with the Nanoleaf Aurora app, so you can customize the display via a mobile device.

