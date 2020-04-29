Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. While we still have deep deals on Final Fantasy titles down below as well as the stellar Chrono Trigger at 50% off, there’s even more where those came from. We have apps to help you sleep, mix your next at-home DJ set, create beautiful artwork, and stay organized. More specifically, today’s lineup is highlighted by titles like Cross DJ Pro, Linea Sketch, SARKWO, Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help, and more. Today’s complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals can be found below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: Photo & Video: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 1Contact Pro – Contact Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers: FREE(Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SARKWO: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Linea Sketch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cross DJ Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Planner Pro – Daily Calendar: $5 (Reg. $25)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Moonlighter $8, Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $35.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :Wot: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST II: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Cross DJ Pro:

Accurate BPM detection of your music, down to the last decimal…Detailed waveforms to see the different movements of a song…Stable sync: one-press & the 2 tracks never go out of phase…Quantize mode: hot cues & loops are automatically set on the beat…Customizable, manual pitch range (4 to 100%)…Progressive, manual pitch bend…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!