Today’s Best Game Deals: Moonlighter $8, Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $35.50, more

Nintendo is now offering Moonlighter on the eShop for $9.99 while Microsoft has digital copies on sale for $7.99. Regularly $25 on Switch and $20 on Xbox, today’s deals are as much as 60% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is an action RPG with rogue-lite elements and a story centered around a long-passed archaeological excavation that uncovered a series of different realms and dimensions. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Death Stranding, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Toki, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and much more. All of the ongoing Xbox One and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well.

