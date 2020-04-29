Today’s Best Game Deals: Moonlighter $8, Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $35.50, more

Nintendo is now offering Moonlighter on the eShop for $9.99 while Microsoft has digital copies on sale for $7.99. Regularly $25 on Switch and $20 on Xbox, today’s deals are as much as 60% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is an action RPG with rogue-lite elements and a story centered around a long-passed archaeological excavation that uncovered a series of different realms and dimensions. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Death Stranding, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Toki, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and much more. All of the ongoing Xbox One and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $35 (Reg. $60)
- New PSN sale up to 50% off hundreds of PS4 games
- PlayStation Spring Sale Phase 2 now live up to 50% off
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $35.49 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $28 (Reg. $50+)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Toki $5 (Reg. $15)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Deadly Premonition Origins $15 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox digital Call of Duty franchise sale FREE+
- Xbox digital Final Fantasy franchise sale FREE+
- Xbox digital Resident Evil franchise sale FREE+
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $23 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Or $8 on Xbox
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Rocket League Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Redux Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Blasphemous $15 (Reg. $25)
- Borderlands: GOTY digital $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Alien: Isolation Switch $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $69 (Reg. $80)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Dishonored 2 $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within 2 $7 (Reg. $15+)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone digital $20 (Reg. $40)
- God of War III Remastered $15 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online $15 (Reg. $30)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle $60 (Reg. $100)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima release dates have now been unveiled
Pac-Man Championship 2 goes FREE to keep folks occupied at home
Cyberpunk 2077 console will be the last Limited Edition Xbox One X ever made
SteelSeries, Cyberpunk 2077 partner to launch official headsets + accessories
Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey
Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!