Take $54 off Arlo’s Pro 2 HomeKit-enabled Camera System on sale for $146

- Apr. 30th 2020 2:40 pm ET

$200 $146
Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit Camera System for $146 shipped. Typically selling for $200, like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats Best Buy’s competing sale price by $44, and comes within $4 of the 2020 low. Arlo’s Pro 2 security system brings a HomeKit-enabled camera into your setup with a wire-free and weather-resistant design. Free 7-day cloud storage, 1080p feeds, and two-way audio round out the list of notable features here. Over 7,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. It’ll run you $75 at Amazon right now, and packs similar smartphone connectivity. Compared to the featured deal, you’ll lose out on the HomeKit support but will pocket $70 in savings.

Right now you can also expand your smart home with the HomeKit-enabled August Smart Lock Pro at its second-best price of $140. Or pull up video feeds from the Arlo Pro 2 system on a Google Nest Hub at $45 each when you buy two.

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit Camera System

This Arlo Pro 2 security camera is a powerful and easy-to-use wire-free security camera thanks to its 1080p video, wire-free simplicity, and the option to plug it into a power outlet whenever needed, all in a small weather-resistant design. Additional features include Amazon Alexa™ voice commands and rechargeable batteries.

