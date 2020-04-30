Tackle winter grime: Greenworks 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer $99 shipped

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks 1800PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. That’s down from the original $178 price tag and the usual $150 going rate. As a comparison, we previously saw it at $125 and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time. This model sports an ultra-portable design that can push up to 1800PSI of pressure alongside 1.2-GPM. You’ll get a 35-foot power cord and 20-foot high-pressure hose, as well. It’s an ideal solution as we turn our attention to cleaning up outdoor spaces after a long winter. Not to mention, you won’t have to fuss with any fumes from gas and oil. Rated 4/5 stars.

Not ready for a full-on electric pressure washer? Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead. This model for $20 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

Make sure to check out today’s big outdoor tool sale at Home Depot featuring Sun Joe and more at up to 20% off. Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness.

Greenworks 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Generates 1.2 GPM to blast away dirt and grime

Lightweight and a convenient carry handle

20-ft high-pressure hose

Includes low pressure soap applicator and 11-in surface cleaner

35-ft power cord with inline GFCI for use on all exterior outlets

Quick-connect surface cleaner helps make big cleaning jobs easier

11-in cleaning width works wonders for driveways, sidewalks, patios, and decks

Durable poly-housing and brush water-guard helps contain the cleaning action

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!