Score Logitech’s G600 MMO Gaming Mouse while it’s down to $25 (40% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $60, today’s offer is good for an over 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $11, and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Logitech’s MMO gaming mouse features 12 built-in and customizable buttons, which allow you to tailor the experience to fit your game of choice. Its 8,200 DPI sensor provides responsive tracking and multicolor backlighting introduces the usual battlestation flair. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable PC gaming deals include:

While you’re decking out your setup with new peripherals, it might be time to finally upgrade to an SSD. Luckily, today we’ve spotted a series of deals on WD storage with prices from $30. At upwards of 32% off, you’ll want to check out the entire sale right here.

Plus, don’t forget to swing by our recent review on the Logitech G headset, which we found to be an immersive and customizable option for PC gamers.

Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse features:

With 20 buttons, the Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse is the most customizable and easy-to-use mouse specifically designed for mastering your favorite MMOs. Whether you’re out to burn down the boss or are in the heat of a PVP battle, this mouse gives you new power to execute every action with lightning-fast accuracy.

