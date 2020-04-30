Score a new 2020 low on Mophie’s 100W Powerstation AC at $128 (Save 64%)

- Apr. 30th 2020 1:36 pm ET

Get this deal
$200 $128
0

Amazon is currently offering the Mophie Powerstation AC 22000mAh Portable Battery for $128 shipped. Typically selling for $200, like you’ll find at B&H and Zagg, today’s offer saves you 64%, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over 10-months. Sporting a 22000mAh internal battery, Mophie powerstation AC delivers up to 100W of power to connected devices over its AC outlet, USB-C port, and more. Whether you’re looking to get some work done from the patio or just want the security of a MacBook-ready mobile power bank, this is a versatile option to bring home. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you don’t need to keep a MacBook powered up, opt for the Mophie Powerstation Plus XL and save even more. This $74 power bank packs a 10000mAh battery alongside an integrated Lightning cable and 10W Qi charging pad. It also sports a similar fabric design to the Powerstation AC mentioned above. 

For more ways to keep your gear powered up swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for discounted wall adapters, cables, and more. Once you’re done there, head over to the latest Anker sale at Amazon we covered earlier this week for even more discounted tech.

Mophie Powerstation AC features:

Keep all of your devices charged with the versatile powerstation USB-C/ AC from mophie. This high-capacity powerstation has a smart AC port to plug in laptops or other devices when traveling or away from a power outlet. Built in gfci safety shuts the batter down if a current imbalance is detected. With the extra USB-C and USB-A ports, you can charge up to 3 devices at once.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$200 $128
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
mac accessories Mophie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go