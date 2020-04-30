Score a new 2020 low on Mophie’s 100W Powerstation AC at $128 (Save 64%)

Amazon is currently offering the Mophie Powerstation AC 22000mAh Portable Battery for $128 shipped. Typically selling for $200, like you’ll find at B&H and Zagg, today’s offer saves you 64%, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over 10-months. Sporting a 22000mAh internal battery, Mophie powerstation AC delivers up to 100W of power to connected devices over its AC outlet, USB-C port, and more. Whether you’re looking to get some work done from the patio or just want the security of a MacBook-ready mobile power bank, this is a versatile option to bring home. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you don’t need to keep a MacBook powered up, opt for the Mophie Powerstation Plus XL and save even more. This $74 power bank packs a 10000mAh battery alongside an integrated Lightning cable and 10W Qi charging pad. It also sports a similar fabric design to the Powerstation AC mentioned above.

For more ways to keep your gear powered up swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for discounted wall adapters, cables, and more. Once you’re done there, head over to the latest Anker sale at Amazon we covered earlier this week for even more discounted tech.

Mophie Powerstation AC features:

Keep all of your devices charged with the versatile powerstation USB-C/ AC from mophie. This high-capacity powerstation has a smart AC port to plug in laptops or other devices when traveling or away from a power outlet. Built in gfci safety shuts the batter down if a current imbalance is detected. With the extra USB-C and USB-A ports, you can charge up to 3 devices at once.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!