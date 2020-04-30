Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 111W 5-Port USB Charger $31 (40% off), more

Monoprice is currently offering its Monoprice Obsidian 111W 5-Port USB Charger for $31.49 shipped. Typically fetching $52, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Sporting 111W of power spread across all five charging ports, you’ll notably find an 87W USB-C port alongside four 4.8A Type-A outputs. Perfect for adding to your desk, near the couch, or wherever you’re getting work done from these days, this wall charger can easily power up everything from your MacBook Pro to iPhone and other accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Charge and power even the most power hungry USB-C equipped smartphones, tablets, and laptops in less time. This charger delivers 87 watts of dedicated power to the USB‑C™ port and is certified by USB‑IF™ for compliance with the USB‑C specification. Simultaneous charge up to four additional smartphones, tablets, or other USB-powered devices. This charger features four USB Type-A ports, which can deliver up to 2.4A output each, with a total of 24 watts dedicated power.

