Protect all your devices with a year of McAfee Total 2020 for $30 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year of McAfee Total Protection 2020 (Unlimited Devices) for $29.99 with free digital delivery. Just remember to cancel the sub before it lapses to avoid paying full price on the following year. Regularly $100, it dropped down to $40 at the top of the month and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Along with a built-in password manager and an encrypted file lock for precious documents, this software protects against viruses and online threats using a “combination of cloud based and offline protection for your privacy.” It also provides secure browsing controls to protect against malware attacks with notifications, parental controls, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you don’t require the unlimited devices version of the software, you can save even more. A year of McAfee AntiVirus Protection 2020 for just one computer sells for $15 at Amazon right now with digital delivery. Clearly you won’t be able to protect as many machines with this option, but it will still get the job done if you’re just trying to protect the kids or grandma and the like.

More on McAfee Total Protection 2020:

Defend against viruses and online threats with a combination of cloud based and offline protection for your privacy, identity and your devices…Sidestep cyber and malware attacks before they happen with clear warnings of risky websites, links and files; Help your connected kids build good digital habits with Safe Family parental controls…Enjoy secure and convenient access to all your logins with a browser based password manager that generates and memorizes secure passwords for you.

