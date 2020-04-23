Learn 24 new languages with lifetime Rosetta Stone access at $100 off + more

- Apr. 23rd 2020 1:02 pm ET

$100 off
0

You can now score deep Rosetta Stone deals via the company’s coronavirus promotion. Currently dishing up big-time price drops on various subscriptions, Amazon is also now offering the Rosetta Stone Unlimited Languages Lifetime Access package for $199 with free digital delivery. Regularly $299, this deal is $100 off and matched directly from Rosetta Stone. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a pair of very limited offers on Amazon. With this one-time fee, you can learn unlimited languages (providing they are one of the 24 Rosetta Stone offers) for life, with no additional subscription fees. Using features like “Dynamic Immersion” and its “TruAccent” speech recognition engine, this bundle provides you with everything you need to master another language with no additional fees required. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You’ll find all of the subscription-based Rosetta Stone deals right here starting from $5.99 per month. Just note these options are more limited overall and you’ll have to keep up with payments to retain access, unlike the unlimited edition above. And remember to turn off auto-renewals from inside your Rosetta Stone account or you might get hit with a full price bill when you least expect it.

Today’s Rosetta Stone deals, including both the subscriptions and the Unlimited edition, come with access to 24 languages like Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, Greek, Japanese, Spanish, Russian, and more. As a “thank you for social distancing,” Rosetta Stone is also offering its Live Group Coaching free to subscribers from now through June 30, 2020. More details below on that.

For more apps and game price drops to keep you and the family busy at home, swing by our deal hub right here.

More on Rosetta Stone Lifetime Access:

  • NEW: Why stick to just one language? With Rosetta Stone: Unlimited Languages, you’ll receive access to all 24+ of our languages for life, that means you can switch between languages without any additional subscription fees
  • Thrive in another language: with Dynamic Immersion, you’ll learn through context by seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing just like you do in the real world
  • Sound like a native: get instant feedback to perfect your pronunciation with our patented TruAccent(R) speech recognition engine
  • Offer valid March 31–June 30, 2020, and includes no-cost access to Live Group Coaching sessions for paid subscribers. Access to complimentary sessions ends on June 30, 2020. Lifetime subscription includes access to the purchased language product for the lifetime of the product.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$100 off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
rosetta stone

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard