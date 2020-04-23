You can now score deep Rosetta Stone deals via the company’s coronavirus promotion. Currently dishing up big-time price drops on various subscriptions, Amazon is also now offering the Rosetta Stone Unlimited Languages Lifetime Access package for $199 with free digital delivery. Regularly $299, this deal is $100 off and matched directly from Rosetta Stone. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a pair of very limited offers on Amazon. With this one-time fee, you can learn unlimited languages (providing they are one of the 24 Rosetta Stone offers) for life, with no additional subscription fees. Using features like “Dynamic Immersion” and its “TruAccent” speech recognition engine, this bundle provides you with everything you need to master another language with no additional fees required. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You’ll find all of the subscription-based Rosetta Stone deals right here starting from $5.99 per month. Just note these options are more limited overall and you’ll have to keep up with payments to retain access, unlike the unlimited edition above. And remember to turn off auto-renewals from inside your Rosetta Stone account or you might get hit with a full price bill when you least expect it.

Today’s Rosetta Stone deals, including both the subscriptions and the Unlimited edition, come with access to 24 languages like Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, Greek, Japanese, Spanish, Russian, and more. As a “thank you for social distancing,” Rosetta Stone is also offering its Live Group Coaching free to subscribers from now through June 30, 2020. More details below on that.

For more apps and game price drops to keep you and the family busy at home, swing by our deal hub right here.

More on Rosetta Stone Lifetime Access:

NEW: Why stick to just one language? With Rosetta Stone: Unlimited Languages, you’ll receive access to all 24+ of our languages for life, that means you can switch between languages without any additional subscription fees

Thrive in another language: with Dynamic Immersion, you’ll learn through context by seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing just like you do in the real world

Sound like a native: get instant feedback to perfect your pronunciation with our patented TruAccent(R) speech recognition engine

Offer valid March 31–June 30, 2020, and includes no-cost access to Live Group Coaching sessions for paid subscribers. Access to complimentary sessions ends on June 30, 2020. Lifetime subscription includes access to the purchased language product for the lifetime of the product.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!