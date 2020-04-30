SimpliSafe’s Smart Lock + Key Pad is 30% off at Best Buy, now $70 shipped

Best Buy is offering the SimpliSafe Smart Lock and Key Pad for $69.99 shipped. This is a 30% discount from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you already have a SimpliSafe-equipped household, then this is a no-brainer expansion. It’ll not only allow you to have smartphone control over your lock, but also give people unique passcode to enter your home without having to hand out keys to each person. Plus, SimpliSafe’s lock looks sleek and elegant, ready to fit in with any home decor. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

This is probably as budget-friendly as it gets when it comes to smart locks. For example, Wyze Lock is nearly $100, August’s standard smart lock is on sale for $100, and the HomeKit-enabled August Smart Lock Pro is down to $140 right now.

However, you could always opt for a Kwikset SmartCode Deadbolt instead. It’s on sale for $59.50 right now, and we’ve got other locks available with prices from $42, so be sure to check out our earlier post.

SimpliSafe Smart Lock and Key Pad features:

Make your home more secure with this SimpliSafe smart lock. The included PIN pad offers convenient but secure keyless entry and automatically notifies you of successive failed attempts to prevent unauthorized entry. This SimpliSafe smart lock offers easy installation and can be synced with virtual assistants so you can lock your door with voice commands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!