Assemble R2-D2 and R5-D4 with Bandai’s Star Wars model kit at $22 (Reg. $28)

Amazon is currently offering the Bandai R2-D2 and R5-D4 Astromech Droid Model Kit for $21.82 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $28, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This 1/12 scale model kit allows you to assemble R2-D2 alongside another Astromech droid from A New Hope, R5-D4. Each of the builds stand 4-inches tall once pieced together and include a display stand as well as a variety of accessories. No tools or paint are required to complete the build. But take it from a veteran model maker, a pair of sprue cutters will certainly come in handy. Over 320 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Find more details down below.

Looking for another way to assemble a piece of a galaxy far, far away? There are plenty of alternatives to choose from at Amazon that have more affordable price tags. One notable option for you starfighter fans is this bundle which includes two resistance X-Wing and a Millennium falcon is $20.

Speaking of Star Wars, LEGO just unveiled a new 1,300-piece AT-AT Walker set from The Empire Strikes Back that you won’t want to miss. Bandai also recently debuted a Real Grade Evangelion model, which brings one of the most well-known giant robots in pop culture to your collection.

Bandai R2-D2 and R5-D4 Model Kit features:

These model kits recreate the wide range of materials used to make these droids so distinctive!

The third leg of each droid can be stored in the body

Death Star floor bases are included and can be linked with others from the Star Wars lineup

Mechanical arm parts are included to recreate different scenes

Water slide decals and stickers are both included

