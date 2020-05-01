With its May the 4th festivities now underway, LEGO is giving Star Wars fans yet another brick-built creation to be excited about. Continuing with the recent emphasis on The Empire Strikes Back and its 40th anniversary, LEGO is now unveiling a new AT-AT walker. Complete with nearly 1,300-pieces and six minifigures, the latest Imperial vehicle to be assembled delivers plenty of Original Trilogy action for collectors and builders alike. Head below for a closer look.

LEGO unveils new AT-AT Walker

Since the Star Wars theme’s debut back in 1999, we’ve seen four minifigure-scale versions of the AT-AT released by LEGO. Actually, make that five. Today we’re getting our first look at the most recent release from the Star Wars universe, depicting the most well-known vehicle from The Empire Strikes Back in celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary.

LEGO debuted the last iteration of the Imperial walker back in 2014, and the most recent version looks to offer some improvements over its predecessor. While you’ll still find a similar scale, there are over 130 more pieces this time around, bringing the total part count up to 1,267-bricks. The overall design has been reshaped in order to more accurately recreate the on-screen counterpart, making this AT-AT the most spot-on LEGO version yet.

The walker’s legs are fully-posable so you can recreate all the scenes on Hoth, and there’s a furnished cockpit as well as interior to stick minifigures in. Speaking of which, six are included here, with Luke Skywalker in his iconic orange pilot outfit being accompanied by two Snowtroopers, two AT-AT pilots, and an Imperial Officer. Alongside the LEGO AT-AT, there’s also a brick-built speeder bike that can be stowed away within the walker.

Following the trend we’ve seen from the new Star Wars buildable helmets, the AT-AT is complemented by new box art with a 40th anniversary insignia on it.

LEGO’s most recent creation from a galaxy far, far away will be launching on August 1 with a batch of other Star Wars builds. So, unfortunately, those hoping to bring this one home during the May the 4th promo will just have to wait until the end of summer. It’s expected to land with a $200 price tag here in the states, which is pretty high considering the lower part count.

9to5Toys’ Take

After all of the Star Wars kits we’ve seen this year, it doesn’t look like LEGO is planning to let that momentum die anytime soon, even with everything going on in the world. While the price isn’t exactly appealing, the impressive model, six minifigures, and 40th anniversary box art will surely make it appealing for collectors.

