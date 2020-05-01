Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones now $100 off

Today only, Woot is offering the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $299.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $400 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $100 off and the best we can find. This is also $10 under the Amazon all-time low. The PX7 feature 43mm drivers and carbon fiber composite arms that “mimic the strength and agility of the fastest vehicles in the world.” Along with the adaptive noise cancellation feature, lifting an ear cup off your head will automatically stop playback and continue once it’s back in place. You’re looking at 30-hours of wireless operation with a 15-minute quick charge for an additional 5-hours. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.

Now if the high-end Bowers & Wilkins tax is till too high at $100 off, there are other options for over-ear noise cancellation. This Philips set will save you $150 but you might be able to get away with the Mpow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones at $45 instead. While you won’t get as impressive a quick charge or overall audio reproduction quality here, the savings will surely be worth it to some on this 4+ star-rated set.

But we have loads of headphone deals live right now including Powerbeats Pro and Solo Pro Wireless, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+, Apple AirPods, and many more.

More on the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Headphones:

Drivers that push the sound forward. The 43mm drivers in the Px7 are the largest in our headphone collection built and tuned by the same engineers behind the Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series diamond speakers used in Abbey road studios. Adaptive noise cancelling that automatically responds to your environment to keep the outside world out of the music.

