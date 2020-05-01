CyberPower’s 12-Outlet UPS keeps gear running for 80-minutes at $80 ($29 off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the CyberPower 1000VA 12-Outlet UPS (LE1000DG) for $79.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from $109, like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount and matches the all-time low set only once before. With the ability to keep gear online for over 80-minutes, CyberPower’s 1000VA UPS comes equipped with 12-outlets and a compact design. Whether you want to add it to your desk for keeping a computer running or alongside a Wi-Fi router, this will ensure that power outages don’t stand in the way of working from home. Over 475 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking to ensure your Wi-Fi router has some extra redundancy and won’t drop out when power outages strike, save even more with the AmazonBasics Standby 500VA UPS. This alternative will only run you $57 right now, and provides 8-outlets alongside half of the power as the lead deal.

Keep your MacBook and other accessories powered up by taking advantage of this offer we spotted on Mophie’s 100W Powerstation AC. A new 2020 low brings it to $128, saving you 46% in the process. Our latest Smartphone Accessories roundup has even more deals to consider, as well.

CyberPower 1000VA 12-Outlet UPS features:

This CyberPower LE1000DG 1000VA battery back-up system features Line Interactive topology that regulates high and low voltage without using battery power. Twelve outlets safeguard equipment, with 1030 joules of protection.

