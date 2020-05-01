Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vac is $120 off for today only at $229 shipped

Home Depot is now offering the Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (257252-01) for $229 shipped. Originally up to $600, it regularly fetches $350 at Home Depot, and is currently on sale for $259+ at Lowe’s and Rakuten. Today’s deal is up to $120 off the going rate and the best we can find. Similar V8 models sell in the $370 range at Amazon right now. Great for carpets and hard floors, this model runs wirelessly for up to 40-minutes and converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning the car, stairs, upholstery, and more. Other features include whole machine HEPA filtration and 2-Tier Radial cyclone tech to “increase airflow and capture fine dust.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the Dyson stick vac is still overkill for your needs, there are other lightweight machines out there for much less. While you won’t get the wireless operation, you’ll save a fortune going with the Bissell stick vac or the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 at $30 a piece. While not nearly as high-tech overall, both models will convert to hand-held vacuum and carry stellar ratings on Amazon.

But for more Dyson deals, swing by our previous roundup where you’ll find vacuums and fans starting from just $140. Or just let Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot do the work for you at $110 off and be sure to check out the rest of our robo vac deals right here.

More on the Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum :

Strong suction for versatile cleaning. Engineered for everyday, quick cleaning Strong suction and lightweight versatility designed for everyday cleaning. Up to 40-minutes of run time. Actual run time will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used. Direct drive cleaner head. Deep cleans carpets and hard floors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!