Increase your aim with PS4/Xbox One KontrolFreek Thumbsticks: $10.50 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering KontrolFreek thumbstick accessories for PS4 and Xbox One at 30% off. One standout set here is the KontrolFreek FPS Freek Inferno Thumbsticks for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One at $10.49 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $15 at Best Buy, these sets fetch as much from Amazon where they carry best-seller status. Today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find. These thumbstick grips add up to 10.1mm of height to your controller for “increased range of motion in pinpointing distant targets.” Featuring a laser-etched spiral design and a concave surface for additional grip, they are said to increase your range of motion by “up to 115%.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s KontrolFreek sale right here for additional deals at 30% off including the Galaxy style set. Amazon makes a set of thumbsticks like this that sells for under $7 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings. They are essentially the same thing but add slightly less height to your thumbsticks and don’t carry the trusted KontrolFreek branding.

While we are talking gaming, be sure to browse through this morning’s roundup for hundreds of digital deals across all platforms. You’ll also want to go feast your eyes on the new debut trailer for 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well.

More on the KontrolFreek Thumbsticks:

Blast shots with precision by using these KontrolFreek FPS Freek Inferno thumb sticks. One thumb stick adds 10.1mm of height to your PlayStation 4 controller for increased range of motion in pinpointing distant targets. This pair of KontrolFreek FPS Freek Inferno thumb sticks provide enhanced grip via their concave spiral patterns.

