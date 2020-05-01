Today’s Best Game Deals: FIFA 20 $18, Borderlands Handsome $15, more

- May. 1st 2020 9:39 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering FIFA 20 for $17.99 on PS4 in digital form. Currently $30 for the physical version on Amazon and as much as $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is the best price we can find. While still up at $50 on the eShop, Amazon is offering the physical Switch copy for $40 right now. Take on the “professional stage and an all new authentic street soccer experience” in the latest FIFA game. You can create your own character with a custom play style to compete in “various forms of free flowing soccer in environments all over the world.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Borderlands Handsome Collection, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-orders, Outer Wilds, Donut County, and much more. All of the ongoing Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well. 

