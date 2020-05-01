Today’s Best Game Deals: FIFA 20 $18, Borderlands Handsome $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering FIFA 20 for $17.99 on PS4 in digital form. Currently $30 for the physical version on Amazon and as much as $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is the best price we can find. While still up at $50 on the eShop, Amazon is offering the physical Switch copy for $40 right now. Take on the “professional stage and an all new authentic street soccer experience” in the latest FIFA game. You can create your own character with a custom play style to compete in “various forms of free flowing soccer in environments all over the world.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Borderlands Handsome Collection, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-orders, Outer Wilds, Donut County, and much more. All of the ongoing Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation digital sales can be found below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- New Nintendo Switch eShop sale from $4
- New PSN sale: over 360 digital games under $20
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $35 (Reg. $60)
- PSN sale up to 50% off hundreds of PS4 games
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Worms W.M.D $10 (Reg. $30)
- Outer Wilds $19 (Reg. $25)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $8 (Reg. $20)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $21 (Reg. $30)
- Disgaea 5 Complete $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Cells $16 (Reg. $25)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $37 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter $10 (Reg. $25)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Toki $5 (Reg. $15)
- Xbox digital Final Fantasy franchise sale FREE+
- Xbox digital Resident Evil franchise sale FREE+
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $23 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Or $8 on Xbox
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Rocket League Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Redux Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Blasphemous $15 (Reg. $25)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $69 (Reg. $80)
- Dishonored 2 $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within 2 $7 (Reg. $15+)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Apex Legends Season 5 comes May 12 with Loba, new quests, and much more
The next Assassin’s Creed game is here!
Pac-Man Championship 2 goes FREE to keep folks occupied at home
Cyberpunk 2077 console will be the last Limited Edition Xbox One X ever made
Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey
Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!