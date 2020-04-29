It looks like Ubisoft is in the process of officially unveiling the next Assassin’s Creed game in a live stream on YouTube. After inside sources confirmed Assassin’s Creed vikings (not the official title) in mid-2019, it appears as though that will indeed be the case, despite fans initially hoping for a trilogy centered around the Odyssey storyline and era. All the details are down below.

The next Assassin’s Creed game:

Back in April of 2019, hints from Ubisoft’s Division 2 title pointed at the Assassin’s creed franchising dabbling in Norse mythology and vikings. It was then confirmed by internal sources and trusted games insider Jason Schreier, making the trip to a viking-related setting all but imminent.

Fast forward to this morning, and Ubisoft is now hosting a live stream that is slowly unveiling what is almost certainly the next Assassin’s Creed game. More specifically, artist Bosslogic is creating what appears to be a piece of art in the vein of the usual AC press imagery. Slowly coming into focus, the image already features more than enough to all but confirm Assassin’s Creed vikings. But we can’t say for sure just yet.

Assassin’s Creed vikings:

We see a sort of snowy environment with viking-looking ships cut in half by a silhouette of what could be our main protagonist. On the other half of the image, Bosslogic is putting together a sort of bloody battle scene with a medieval castle looming over top.

You can watch Bosslogic do his thing live on the Ubisoft YouTube channel right now:

9to5Toys’ Take:

Odyssey — the series’ trip to ancient Greece — was the latest entry and released in 2018. With the franchise now scheduled to release every two years as opposed to the yearly drops of yesteryear, the next Assassin’s Creed game is expected to launch this year. Now, that does raise some questions as to what consoles it will be made available for. For PlayStation 4, Ubisoft launched the bug-plagued Unity and offered previous generation gamers Assassin’s Creed Rogue — a game that featured viking-related references. It’s hard to say if that approach will be taken again this year or not, but it’s hard to imagine we won’t be taking on the role of a viking come holiday season this year, next and current generation, or not.

