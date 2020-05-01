Ring Video Doorbell Elite sees $150 discount to $350 (New low), more from $129

- May. 1st 2020 10:53 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Elite for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $500 going rate, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen it on sale at Amazon and marks a new all-time low. Doorbell Elite rests atop Ring’s lineup with a list of features that crown it the king of the brand’s doorbells. You’ll find 1080p recording with the notable inclusion of infrared night vision. You can connect to your network via Ethernet, ensuring video always look its best and the doorbell isn’t hogging your network’s wireless bandwidth. There’s also advanced motion detection, Alexa integration, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 130 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering its certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $129. Right now you’d typically pay $249 for a new condition model, with today’s offer saving you up to $120 and matching the lowest we’ve seen on the doorbell at Amazon. While not quite as feature-packed as the Elite, Doorbell Pro is equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi, 1080p feeds, and the same Ring smart home integration. Over 21,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Includes a 1-year warranty.

For an additional way to expand your front porch with smart home tech, Yale’s Assure HomeKit Lock is on sale. Having dropped to an Amazon low, right now you can bring it home for $199 while scoring $80 in savings. Arlo’s Pro 2 HomeKit Camera System is also down to $146.

Ring Video Doorbell Elite features:

Ring Elite lets you monitor your home, answer the door and greet guests straight from your phone. With instant alerts, HD video and two-way talk, you can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere. Create and customize your own motion zones, so you can focus on the most important areas of your yard.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Ring

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go