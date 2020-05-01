Yale’s Assure HomeKit Smart Lock upgrades your Siri setup for $199 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently offering the Yale Assure HomeKit Touchscreen Smart Lock for $199 shipped. Typically selling for $279, today’s offer saves you $80, is the first time we’ve seen it on sale this year, and matches the all-time low from the summer of 2019. Yale’s Assure Lock is about as versatile as you’ll find, featuring support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant alongside Simplisafe, Airbnb, and other services. The lock itself pairs with devices over Bluetooth, but the bundled bridge offers Wi-Fi compatibility too. A touchscreen display allows you to enter pin codes when convenient, and there’s still the option for key-based entry, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 635 customers.

Should HomeKit support not be a must, save a bit more and opt for the August Smart Lock at $124. This option still allows you to lock the deadbolt from your phone, but lacks some of the higher-end smart home features offered by the Yale Assure mentioned above; namely the aforementioned Siri integration and built-in keypad.

If you can live without the smartphone integration, consider opting for Kwikset’s SmartCode Deadbolt instead. Right now it’s marked down to $59.50 alongside some other options priced from $42. Or for additional ways to give your connected setup a boost, swing by our Smart Home guide for even more discounts.

Yale Assure Lock features:

Upgrade your door with the Assure Lock, a smart lock with a sleek touchscreen keypad for key-free entry. The lock has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so it lets you to lock/unlock, share access and see who comes and goes all using your app, from anywhere! For ultimate convenience, your Assure Lock will unlock automatically as you approach the door and it will relock once the door is closed! Plus, you can lock, unlock or check current status with voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

