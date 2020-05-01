It’s Friday and that means it’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we still have some 50% price drops live on Star Wars classics, today’s fresh batch of deals is quite notable. Highlights include titles like Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Star Wars Pinball 7, Deus Ex GO, Last Voyage, Million Onion Hotel, Solar Walk 2, and more. As always, your complete collection of the day’s best Mac and iOS app deals is down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Quickgets Geo: geodata widgets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Deus Ex GO: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PrismScroll – Character Sheet: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Ordia: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Spacecraft 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk – Planets Explorer: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: WordMap: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac – Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Crashlands: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Punch Club: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sorcery!: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Job Planner Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Electronic Toolbox Pro: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Wanna Survive: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: $5 (Reg. $10)

Tempest: Pirate Action :

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests. Endless travels over the boundless seas, full of adventures and mysteries.

