Score two Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs for $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Mini HS103 Smart Plugs for $19.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and matches the Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s Mini Smart Plugs live up to the name with a compact design that won’t hog an entire wall outlet, so both can be plugged in next to each other or alongside other appliances. You’ll benefit from Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as IFTTT integration and scheduling support via the smartphone app. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Don’t need to control two lamps or appliances? Amazon will sell you a single TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug for $10 right now. This matches the price of each smart plug in the bundle above, but you’ll ditch the compact design. Over 19,000 customers have vouched for this model, leaving a 4.4/5 star rating overall.

If you don’t want to take up two outlets, grabbing TP-Link’s Dual Smart Plug might be a better buy at $25. Right now it’s down from $30, marking the best we’ve seen this year. You can also score an Amazon low on TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Cam, which is on sale for $35.

TP-Link Mini Smart Plug features:

With the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite you can control smaller electronics, up to 10 AMPs, from anywhere with the Kasa Smart App. Manage fans, lamps, and other small electronics conveniently from your smartphone. Even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant or Microsoft Cortana to control your lite smart plug.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

