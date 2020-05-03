Apple Earpods with Lightning return to all-time low at $14 (Reg. $29)

- May. 3rd 2020 2:09 pm ET

0

Amazon offers Apple’s EarPods with Lightning Connector for $13.85 Prime shipped. That’s a $15 savings off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. As you well know by now, Apple ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack long ago. So if you’re looking for a replacement set of headphones on the cheap that uses the Lightning connector, this is about as good as gets for the money. We rarely see a price drop on Apple’s EarPods (from official sellers), so jump on it if you need a second pair for the gym or your backpack.

Today’s deal is the best price you’ll find out there on Lightning-equipped earbuds, but you can still save on Apple’s AirPods currently. The version with a wireless charging case is down to one of its best price ever at $150 currently. Get all the details right here.

Apple Earpods feature:

Unlike traditional, circular earbuds, the design of the EarPods is defined by the geometry of the ear. Which makes them more comfortable for more people than any other earbud-style headphones. The speakers inside the EarPods have been engineered to maximize sound output and minimize sound loss, which means you get high-quality audio. The EarPods with Lightning Connector also include a built-in remote that lets you adjust the volume, control the playback of music and video, and answer or end calls with a pinch of the cord.

