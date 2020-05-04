Begin your video editing career with Adobe Premiere Elements 2020, now $50

Today only, Adorama is offering Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 Video Editing Software for $49.99 with the code ADOBEDEAL2 at checkout. Normally $100, and fetching as much at both Amazon and B&H, this beats our last mention by $10 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to get into video editing, but paying up to $50 per month for Creative Cloud seems a bit excessive for starting out, this is a great alternative. This gives you lifetime (not a subscription) access to Adobe’s Premiere Elements 2020 software, which is a paired down version of the company’s Premiere Pro. Additionally, a feature called Adobe Sensei AI “powers automated options that make it a snap to get started, and there’s always room to add your personal touch.” Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Utilize just a bit of your savings from today to pick up a 64GB SD card. This model from SanDisk packs 64GB of storage for $19. You’ll be able to enjoy write speeds of up to 90MB/s and transfer speeds up to 170MB/s, which is crucial for larger 4K video files.

This software really is great if you’re planning on picking up something like Canon’s new EOS T8i which sports 4K recording. While it doesn’t pack 8K-capabilities, as the EOS R5 does, the T8i is perfect for those looking at an entry-level system that’ll last them for years.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 features:

It’s never been easier to turn your videos into amazing movies and fun creations you’ll treasure forever. Adobe Sensei AI technology* powers automated options that make it a snap to get started, and there’s always room to add your personal touch. Find videos as easily as photos thanks to automatic people recognition and Smart Tags based on subjects like sunsets, birthdays, dogs, cats, and more. Auto-generated creations are made just for you and delivered to your home screen—a great place to discover fun new things to try with your videos.

