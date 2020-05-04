Insignia’s steel 5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer now up to $70 off + more from $20

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly up to $120 at Best Buy, this model starts at just over $100 via Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. Using little to no oil, this air fryer makes delicious crispy food in a much healthier way than a traditional deep fryer. Along with the stainless steel finish, it features an adjustable thermostat, a dishwasher-safe 5-quart frying basket, built-in timer with auto-shut off, and a series of digital preset cooking programs. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

Also on sale today, as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, is the Emerald 2.1-Quart Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1800) at $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it’s about half the size of today’s lead deal and doesn’t include the digital control panel, it is $30 less. This model is also at the lowest price we can find on any comparable air fryer right now including the usually rock-bottom Chefman TurboFry. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Best Buy customers.

More on the Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia digital control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A preprogrammed menu provides cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods, and its large capacity gives you plenty of space to prepare favorites for the whole family.

