Best Buy has launched a new Apple shopping event today with a number of notable deals across the board. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for curbside pickup. Headlining is Apple’s HomePod at $199.99. That’s down $99 from the regular going rate and $5 less than our previous mention. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. Head below for additional top picks and more.

Another standout offer is on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at up to $99.01 off the regular going rate. This beats our previous mention by as much as $30 and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in 2020. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

In case you missed it this weekend, Best Buy and various other retailers are currently taking $100 off or more Apple Watch Series 5. While the lowest-price deal is over at Target, the best offers on Nike+ models can be found via Best Buy. Check out our full coverage here for more.

Dive into the rest of this new Apple Shopping Event here for additional deals. It’s been a great start to the week for Apple deals with notable price drops on iPhone 11/Pro/Max and previous-generation MacBook Air just this morning.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking. HomePod is also your home assistant, helping you with everyday household questions and tasks. And it’s a home hub that controls your HomeKit accessories from the Home app, even when you’re not in your house. HomePod takes the listening experience to a whole new level.

