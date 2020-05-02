Fresh Apple Watch Series 5 deals bring Nike+ models down to new lows from $299

- May. 2nd 2020 9:30 am ET

Update: Walmart is now price matching the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm Space Gray Aluminum + Black Sport Band at $329 shipped. Amazon is now price matching the Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular 40mm Silver Aluminum + White Sport Band at $399 shipped.

Best Buy is currently taking $100 off Apple Watch Series 5, notably bringing various models including Nike+ down to as little as $299. Free shipping is available for all. This is a match of the lowest Apple Watch Series 5 price we’ve tracked and the best Nike+ offering all-time.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling

