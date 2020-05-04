Score MacBook Air at one of its best prices ever: $730 (Refurb, Orig. $1,099)

- May. 4th 2020 6:55 am ET

$730
0

Today only, Woot is offering the certified refurbished 2018 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB for $729.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $1,099 or more for these MacBooks and Apple dropped this model as low as $779 in refurbished condition. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air delivers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID and a completely refreshed design. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports delivery connectivity for all of your gear at up to 40GB/s. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps you up and running throughout the day. Includes a one-year warranty.

Be sure to protect your investment with a new sleeve. This stylish option comes in a variety of colors and even includes a secondary matching pouch to keep your accessories safe as well. At around $15, it’s an easy buy considering today’s savings.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina IPS Display
  • Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Thunderbolt 3 | 3.5mm Headphone Jack
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Integrated Touch ID Sensor
  • LED-Backlit Keyboard
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$730
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro to market. At the 13-inch size, Apple has both a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model. Of course, Apple has plenty of desktop offerings too, including Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro.
woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp