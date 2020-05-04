Official Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands start at $25.50: Pride Edition, more

Amazon is currently offering various Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands from $25.42. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Pride Edition model at $39.20. You’d typically pay $49 for these Sport Loop Bands. Today’s deal matches our previous Pride Edition mention and we’ve seen the other colors trend about $25 when on sale in recent months. Show your support with a Pride Edition band made of nylon. First released back at WWDC 2019, we found it to be a fun combination of the original and recently updated version in our hands-on review. More below.

Looking for the lowest cost option in today’s sale? The Nectarine version is down to $25.42, which is inline with our previous mention. Apple’s Sport Loop bands offer a “soft, breathable, and lightweight” design, which is great for workouts this summer.

Don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best alternatives from $5 for even more deals. You can find even more Apple deals in our guide. Just this morning we’ve seen notable promotions on HomePod, MacBook Air, and the latest iPhones.

Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop features:

You can match this band with any Apple Watch Series 4 case of the same size. It also works with all previous versions of Apple Watch, including Apple Watch Series 3. The 40mm band works with the 38mm case; the 44mm band works with the 42mm case.

44mm: Fits 140–210mm wrists

Material: Woven Nylon

