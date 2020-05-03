Amazon returns its Blink camera lineup to all-time lows from $52 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Blink XT2 2-Camera Smart Security Kit for $134.99 shipped. Normally selling for $180, today’s offer saves you over 25%, beats our previous mention by $5, and returns the price to match its all-time low. Blink’s XT2 features 2-years of battery life on a single set of batteries, alongside 1080p recording, motion detection, two-way audio, Alexa integration and more. Each of the two included cameras also features a weather-resistant design. Plus, with free cloud storage, you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to rewatch clips from up to a year in the past. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 21,000 customers. Head below for more from $52.

Other notable Blink deals at Amazon:

For the latest from Amazon’s smart security brand, Blink mini just hit the scene with 1080p feeds and a compact design.

Blink XT2 2-Camera Smart Security Kit features:

Monitor your property with this Amazon Blink two-camera system. The durable construction supports indoor and outdoor use, while the customizable motion detection helps reduce false alarms. Wi-Fi compatibility and live-view recording offer convenient viewing using an iOS or Android device. This Amazon Blink two-camera system has a 110-degree viewing angle and supports 720p and 1080p video for a clear image.

