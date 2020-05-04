Today we have some news on the Vader Immortal VR game as well as 2004’s beloved Star Wars Battlefront. In celebration of May the 4th, loads of retailers and brands are offering up some solid discounts on all things Star Wars from LEGO kits and games to collectibles, and much more. However, there are also some notable announcements hitting for Star Wars day in the form of a long-lost online mode and more. Head below for all the details.

Star Wars Battlefront multiplayer is back

First up, let’s take a look at the original Star Wars Battlefront. Originally released in 2004, the game is cherished to this day, despite some major missteps with recent takes on the franchise. While EA is winding down support for the latest game in the series, the multiplayer mode on the original is now back!

Both the Steam and GOG versions on PC have quietly revived the game’s long-lost multiplayer mode. Originally shuttered back in 2014 alongside some other EA titles, everyone’s favorite Star Wars Battlefront multiplayer is now back. There’s doesn’t appear to be any details on how long it will remain.

Multiplayer notice: STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic, 2004) features crossplay public matches that you can play with your friends no matter where the game was purchased (PC only).

As you can see in the information from GOG above, Steam and GOG players will be able to play against each other in a multiplayer mode no matter which platform the game is purchased from.

The classic 2004 Star Wars Battlefront is now on sale for $4.99 (or 50% off) via Steam and GOG right now as well.

Vader Immortal

While that’s great news for Star Wars Battlefront fans, VR gamers are in for a treat today too. You will no longer need to own an Oculus headset to experience the episodic Star Wars VR experience, Vader Immortal, as it is now scheduled to land on PlayStation VR in just a few month’s time. While in some ways this one was almost a tech demo for what VR could be, it features an engrossing storyline and will have you wielding your very own lightsaber just the same. You can read more details about the PS VR summertime release right here courtesy of the official PlayStation blog.

On top of these iOS Star Wars deals, you’ll find a giant collection of all the best discounts for May the 4th right here. From discounted LEGO sets to Star Wars-themed smartwatches, games, toys, collectibles, iPhone cases, and everything in between, you’ll definitely want to browse through our roundup this year. May the 4th be with you.

