Each year on May the 4th, retailers celebrate the annual event known as Star Wars Day to give fans of the series a batch of new collectibles alongside plenty of discounts on all sorts of merchandise. This year is no different, and the festivities are already underway. With a vast galaxy of discounts out there, we’ve done the hard work for you, rounding up all of the best May the 4th deals on everything from LEGO and other toys to games, tech, and much more. Head below for all of the action.

Best May 4th deals: LEGO

LEGO was one of the brands to kick off its May the 4th deals, and it’s certainly one of the best promotions out there so far for builders and Star Wars fans alike. After debuting a new A-Wing Starfighter build, LEGO has now begun offering double points on its entire collection of creations from a galaxy far, far away. That’s on top of offering a limited-edition build on orders over $75.

For those hoping to bring home the newest kit from The Empire Strikes Back, or any of the other UCS builds, taking advantage of the VIP points is one of the only ways to save on kits that rarely go on sale, if they ever do at all. For inspiration on kits to buy, check out our recent review on LEGO’s new buildable helmets. We’re expecting to see a series of cash discounts go live once Star Wars Day officially rolls around tomorrow. So be sure to check back later.

Score a BB-8 Instant Pot Duo

If you’ve ever wished you could bring your love of Star Wars into the kitchen, Williams Sonoma’s BB-8 Instant Pot Duo is absolutely worth a closer look. Right now it’s marked down to $59.95 at the retailer, saving you $20 from the going rate and marking a new all-time low. This 7-in-1 cooker can handle it all when it comes to dinner prep and is complemented by an orange and white BB-8 design. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Garmin Smartwatches

Want to adorn your wrist with a Star Wars-themed timepiece? Right now Amazon is offering the Garmin Legacy Saga Series Smartwatch for $299.99 in Rey and Darth Vader styles. Down from $400, today’s price cuts are new all-time lows. Complete with Jedi and Sith-themed design, these smartwatches sport up to 8-day battery life, a touchscreen display, and more.

Target takes 20% off collectibles

With May the 4th proper now underway, Target is taking 20% off a selection of Star Wars toys, clothing, and more. RedCard members will be able to take advantage of the usual 5% off to drop prices even further, marking new all-time lows on plenty of collectibles from a galaxy far, far away. Find all of our top picks below or shop the sale here for yourself.

OtterBox adds some Star Wars flair to your smartphone

OtterBox is now getting in on the action today, taking 15% off its collection of Star Wars-themed smartphone cases. Whether you’re looking to add a little Jedi stylings to your iPhone or some Dark Side vibes to an Android handset, there are plenty of different designs to choose from for the latest smartphones. Be sure to check out the entire list right here for all of the price cuts. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Stormtrooper-themed Razer gaming accessories

PC gamers looking to bring some flair from the Star Wars universe to their battlestations are in luck today, as Amazon is discounting Razer’s lineup of accessories. Right now you can score the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $74.99 which is down from $110, alongside the Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse at $39.99 (Reg. $60). Both are new all-time lows and come complete with a slick Stormtrooper design perfect for celebrating May the 4th. Learn more in our launch coverage.

GameStop

Continuing with the theme of discounted collectibles, GameStop is getting in on the Star Wars Day festivities by taking up to 50% off a selection of toys from the franchise. You’ll, of course, find plenty of figures from brands like Funko, as well as authentic replica props and more. We’ve highlighted some of the best May the 4th deals from the retailer down below.

Woot

This morning for May the 4th, Woot has kicked off quite a few different sales on everything from home goods and apparel to electronics and more. Be sure to swing by this landing page for access to all of the deals.

Hasbro

Hasbro is one of the most well-known toy manufacturers out there, and that’s especially the case when it comes to Star Wars merchandise. Right now via its official eBay storefront, you’ll be able to save up to 40% on figures, lightsabers, and more. Check out the entire batch of deals right here.

Games

As we noted towards the end of last week, some publishers got in on the May the 4th action a little early by discounting a selection of Star Wars games. Sony kicked off a galaxy-sized sale on over 360 digital titles starting at under $20 in its latest batch of PSN offers. That’s on top of two classic titles, KOTOR 1 and 2, which have received 50% discounts on iOS and Mac starting from $5. It’s likely that additional offers go live on Star Wars games, so be sure to stay locked to our Apps and Games guide.

More to come

We’ll be updating the list of best May the 4th deals as more offers go live tomorrow and through the week. We’re expecting to see plenty of additional discounts on everything from iPhone accessories to digital comic books, alongside even more toys and collectibles for Star Wars fans to enjoy.

