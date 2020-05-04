Slash 54% off the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch at a new low of $92.50

Amazon currently offers the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $92.49 shipped in white. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 54% discount, beats the concurrent sale price of the black model by $57, and marks a new all-time low. Pairing the design of a more classic timepiece with smartphone integration, you’ll enjoy heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25-days of battery life, and water resistance up to 50-meters. There’s of course the usual notification relay from your handset alongside a roster of health tracking features like V02 max estimation. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. In our hands-on review, we found that it “checks the boxes that we were looking for in a fitness tracking watch.” Head below for more.

Those who are looking to dress up their new smartwatch will find that the official Withings leather band is a great way to use some of the savings from the lead deal. It’ll elevate the look from the included sport band and pairs nicely with the steel finish.

If you’re in the market for a more budget-friendly wearable, we’re still seeing a few other models in the Withings smartwatch lineup on sale from $56. That’s on top of a fresh batch of Apple Watch Series 5 deals starting at $285.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch specifically designed for your workout, featuring heart rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking, connected GPS and a Fitness Level assessment via VO2 Max estimation. All of these advanced features are housed in a classic timepiece that goes the distance with water resistance up to 50m, a long-life battery of up to 25 days, and a durable stainless steel case.

