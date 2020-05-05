Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020 offers photo + video editing for $50

Adorama offers Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020 as a digital download for $49.99 when promo code Adobedeal2 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $100 although Amazon is currently charging the full $150. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date outside of a .edu offer earlier this year. Adobe Elements offers a scaled-down version of Creative Cloud with many of the same features for much less. This software suite can edit both photos and videos, making it a great entry point for beginners. Ships with 73 step-by-step guides to help you jump start your editing career. Adobe software is generally well-rated overall at Amazon.

Want to take your design to the next level? Go with a year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud at the same price with the option to cancel at any time. You’ll miss out on the video aspect, but there’s no bigger name when it comes to editing photos. Learn more here.

Adobe Photoshop/Premiere Elements 2019 features:

Auto-generated photo and video slideshows and collages are created just for you and delivered upon launch.

Easily make movies in the redesigned Quick Edit mode which offers a simplified Sceneline.

Share memes, animated GIFs, printed keepsakes, and full-length movies.

Get step-by-step help with 73 Guided Edits.

