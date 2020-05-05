Garmin’s elegant vívomove HR has a discrete display + more at $144 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $144.22 shipped. Normally $200, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering a unique style, this smartwatch balances both elegance with features thanks to its hybrid design. There’s a discrete display at the bottom that can give you notifications or other information, and it’ll also track heart rate, steps taken, sleep, and more. Plus, it can last up to 5-days in smart mode and 2-weeks in watch-only, ensuring that you can go quite a while between charges. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Prefer a full-on smartwatch experience? The Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR runs Google’s Wear OS at $130 shipped. It’s a great option if you want something that’s smarter than it is elegant, though Fossil’s offering still looks fantastic. Also, don’t miss out on the other Garmin smartwatches we have on sale with prices starting at $150.

If you’re after a really budget-focused setup, Wyze Band is a great option to consider. It comes in at $25 plus shipping and is currently on back-order. However, you can sign up for notification at the Wyze website for when stock comes back in, giving you a low-cost wearable that keeps track of steps, sleep, and more.

Garmin vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Stay connected with smart features such as music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders and more (when paired with a compatible smartphone)

Estimates heart rate with Elevate wrist heart rate technology

Wellness monitoring tools, such as all day stress tracking and a relaxation timer, help you manage stress; includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep

