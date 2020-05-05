Garmin’s elegant vívomove HR has a discrete display + more at $144 (Reg. $200)

- May. 5th 2020 1:37 pm ET

Get this deal
$200 $144
0

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $144.22 shipped. Normally $200, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering a unique style, this smartwatch balances both elegance with features thanks to its hybrid design. There’s a discrete display at the bottom that can give you notifications or other information, and it’ll also track heart rate, steps taken, sleep, and more. Plus, it can last up to 5-days in smart mode and 2-weeks in watch-only, ensuring that you can go quite a while between charges. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Prefer a full-on smartwatch experience? The Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR runs Google’s Wear OS at $130 shipped. It’s a great option if you want something that’s smarter than it is elegant, though Fossil’s offering still looks fantastic. Also, don’t miss out on the other Garmin smartwatches we have on sale with prices starting at $150.

If you’re after a really budget-focused setup, Wyze Band is a great option to consider. It comes in at $25 plus shipping and is currently on back-order. However, you can sign up for notification at the Wyze website for when stock comes back in, giving you a low-cost wearable that keeps track of steps, sleep, and more.

Garmin vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • Stay connected with smart features such as music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders and more (when paired with a compatible smartphone)
  • Estimates heart rate with Elevate wrist heart rate technology
  • Wellness monitoring tools, such as all day stress tracking and a relaxation timer, help you manage stress; includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$200 $144
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Garmin

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide