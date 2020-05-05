Razer’s Viper Ultralight Chroma Gaming Mouse hits $60 (25% off), more from $30

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Normally selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Centered around an eSports-grade 16,000 DPI sensor, Razer’s Viper Ultralight mouse sports eight programmable buttons, Chroma RGB lighting, and more in a corded form-factor. Plus, it’s ambidextrous design means that both lefties and righties will be able to add this into their battlestation. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Update 5/5 @ 1:40 p.m.: Amazon is offering the Dell Bluetooth Mouse (WM615) for $36.95 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by around $5. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Razer Firefly Chroma Gaming Mousepad for $29.99. Down from $60, that saves you 50% and scores you an Amazon all-time low. Bringing this mousepad into your setup will double down on the RGB lighting vibes of other Chroma devices while providing a slick area idea for gaming mice. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.

For additional ways to expand your gaming setup, ViewSonic’s ELITE 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor is currently $180 off. That’s on top of the HyperX Pulsefire Core RGB Mouse, which is on sale for $20. Find all that and more in our PC Gaming guide.

Razer Viper Ultralight Gaming Mouse features:

Control the outcome of any battle with a gaming mouse that combines high precision, a cutting-edge lightweight body, and the fastest actuation in gaming. Meet the Razer Viper—featuring industry-leading mice technology that’s designed with and tested by Team Razer athletes, bringing you a mouse that’s bred to tear up the pro scene.

