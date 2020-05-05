StarTech Thunderbolt 3 PCIe enclosure upgrades your MacBook at $235 (Save 26%)

Amazon is currently offering the StarTech Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Chassis for $234.64 shipped. Price will automatically drop at checkout. Down from $318, today’s offer saves you 26%, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Adding this PCIe enclosure into your setup will enhance your Mac’s capabilities in a variety of ways. Whether you want to add in 10G Ethernet, an external NVME drive, or legacy support for FireWire, this accessory is up to the task. It packs a PCIe 3.0 slot, relies on Thunderbolt 3 connectivity for pairing to your machine, and sports a spare USB-C port alongside a DisplayPort output. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the flexibility that’s offered by PCIe, then there are plenty of ways to save. For those wishing to take advantage of 10G Ethernet, OWC’s Thunderbolt 3 Adapter is only $155, while Plugable’s USB-C NVMe enclosure will only set you back $40. Either option is ready to pair with your machine, but you won’t get the extra I/O found on the lead deal.

Speaking of USB-C accessories for your Mac, with now Western Digital’s 12TB My Book Duo is on sale for $350. This MacBook-ready desktop hard drive is $70 off its going rate and a notable option for Time Machine backups and more.

StarTech Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Chassis features:

This Thunderbolt3 PCIe expansion chassis lets you add a PCI Express card to a laptop or desktop computer, through an external Thunderbolt 3 connection. The chassis also features a DisplayPort video output, so you can connect an additional monitor to a laptop, and supports Thunderbolt 3 daisy chaining, so you can expand a workstation even further.

