Have Siri unlock the front door with Yale Assure Lock SL at $200 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently offering the Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt for $199.99 shipped. Typically selling for $280, today’s offer saves you over 28%, beats our previous mention by $15, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Standing out from other front door upgrades, Yale’s Assure Lock SL sports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility thanks to the bundled bridge. That makes this smart lock compatible with a variety of setups, including those powered by Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. On top of being able to use your smartphone or summon a voice assistant, a built-in touchscreen offers yet another way to ditch your keys. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 635 Amazon shoppers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Should HomeKit support not be a must, save a bit more and opt for the August Smart Lock at $125. This option still allows you to lock the deadbolt from your phone, but lacks some of the higher-end smart home features offered by the Yale Assure mentioned above; namely the aforementioned Siri integration and built-in keypad.

Our Smart Home guide is packed with plenty of other notable deals right now, including discounts on almost all of Amazon’s Alexa device lineup from under $18. You’ll also be able to save $100 on Arlo’s Pro 3 system with two HomeKit-enabled cameras at $400.

Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt features:

Enjoy keyless entry to your home with this Yale Assure lock. The compatible August Connect app works with smart assistants to provide remote and voice-activated controls, and the 24-hour activity log delivers round-the-clock monitoring of ingress and egress. This Yale Assure lock in satin nickel finish has a capacitive touch screen pad and backlit numbers that ensure effortless operation.

