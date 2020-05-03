Save on Echo Show 5, Studio, and other Alexa devices priced from under $18

Amazon has kicked off its latest Alexa sale in honor of Mother’s Day, discounting a selection of its smart speakers and displays. One standout is on the Echo Show 5 Smart Display for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $10, is the best we’ve seen since November, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Echo Show brings the typical Alexa experience to a 5.5-inch screen. Not only will you be able to have Amazon’s voice assistant command smart home accessories, answer questions and the like, but also pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Over 96,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more Amazon Echo devices on sale from under $18.

Another highlight from this sale is the Echo Flex at $17.49. Down from $25, today’s offer is $2.50 under our previous mention and a new all-time low on the compact smart speaker. Packed within a wall-mounted design, Flex brings Alexa capabilities alongside a 2.4A USB port for charging devices into your setup. Over 7,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Other notable Alexa deals include:

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city.

