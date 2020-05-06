Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB hits Amazon all-time low at $1,199

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air has hit an Amazon all-time low today with the 512GB model dropping to $1,199. Free shipping is available for all at Amazon. As a comparison, we’ve seen it at $50 off a handful of times, as you’d currently find now at B&H Photo. Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a redesigned Magic Keyboard and 13-inch Retina display. This particular model sports a 1.1GHz 10th generation Intel Core i3 dual-core processor with 512GB of storage and 8GB worth of RAM. Our hands-on review of the entry-level model, which just went up today, notes that the MacBook Air brings together all of the best features in an affordable package. That’s even more true at today’s price.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices to your new MacBook Air. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers extra I/O for $24. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

For more Apple deals, make sure you check out our guide that’s constantly being updated. It’s been a big week so far, with notable price drops on AirPods Pro, iPhone SE, and a return of the best price yet on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

