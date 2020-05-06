iPhone SE is unlocked and on sale from $90, today only (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPhone SE from $89.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, we typically see this device sell for $150 or more. We do have a notable pre-paid deal going currently at $60 but it’s locked to Simple Mobile service for a year. There’s a lot to like about the original iPhone SE, including a compact design and 4-inch Retina display. It’s powered by Apple’s A9 chip and sports a 12MP camera, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $7 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe. One of the best parts about iPhone SE is its beloved form-factor. Going with this clear case will ensure that you can get most of the iPhone SE experience while still having some protection.

iPhone SE features:

Welcome to iPhone SE, the most powerful 4‑inch phone ever. To create it, we started with a beloved design, then reinvented it from the inside out. The A9 is the same advanced chip used in iPhone 6s. The 12‑megapixel camera captures incredible photos and 4K videos. And Live Photos bring your images to life. The result is an iPhone that looks small. But lives large. A beloved design. Now with more to love.

